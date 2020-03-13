Romania – Factors to watch on March 11

BUCHAREST, March 11 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

INFLATION, TRADE

Romania’s National Statistics Board to release annual inflation data for February and foreign trade data for January at 0700 GMT.

GDP

Romania’s economy expanded 4.3% on the year in the fourth quarter, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Tuesday confirming a flash estimate, while domestic consumption rose 8.3%.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown hit a near five-month low on Tuesday as rate cut bets grew amid global unease over the spreading coronavirus, while central Europe’s stock markets recovered somewhat from their biggest drop since the 2008 global financial crisis.

