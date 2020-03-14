Romania – Factors to watch on March 12

BUCHAREST, March 12 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

CONFIDENCE VOTE

Romanian lawmakers meet on Thursday to decide whether to give their vote of confidence to designated Prime Minister Florin Citu’s government. Citu’s minority Liberal Party has been trying to trigger early elections and his cabinet was initially expected to fail the vote, but chances for a positive vote are increasing after the spread of coronavirus cases.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

Romania’s National Statistics Board to release industrial output data for January at 0700 GMT.

DEBT TENDER

Romanian debt managers tender 500 million lei ($117.29 million) worth of Oct. 2034 treasury bonds.

INFLATION

Romania’s consumer price inflation ROCPI=ECI fell to 3.1% on the year in February from January’s 3.6%, in line with market expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

TRADE

Romania’s trade deficit tempered its growth rate in January rising by roughly 4.0% on the year to 1.32 billion euros ($1.50 billion), the National Statistics Board said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

Warsaw’s blue-chip index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest since April 2009 as central European stocks slipped further amid deepening worries over the coronavirus outbreak, while investors also pushed into Czech bonds.

