Romania – Factors to watch on March 2

BUCHAREST, March 2 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT TENDER

Debt managers plan to sell 700 million lei ($160.56 million) worth of September 2031 treasury bonds series RO1631DBN055.

They aim to sell domestic debt worth 5.0 billion lei in March, including 600 million lei at non-competitive tenders.

FX RESERVES

The central bank is expected to release February foreign exchange reserves data.

CORONAVIRUS

Romania confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of cases to three since Wednesday, said Deputy Health Minister Nelu Tataru.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies and stocks plunged on Friday, as investors around the world offloaded risky assets as fears grew that the coronavirus pandemic would cause a global recession.

ERSTE

Austrian lender Erste Group on Friday said it would propose a 7% dividend increase for 2019 after reporting a flat fourth-quarter operating result affected by one-offs.

ELECTRICA

Romanian state-owned power utility Electrica recorded a consolidated unaudited net profit of 206.7 million lei ($46.75 million) in 2019, down 10.3% on the year.

