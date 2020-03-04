Romania – Factors to watch on March 3

BUCHAREST, March 3 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

PPI, UNEMPLOYMENT

Romania’s National Statistics Board to release producer prices data and unemployment for January at 0700 GMT.

DEBT TENDER

Romania’s finance ministry sold a more than planned 815.3 million lei ($188.45 million) of 2031 treasury bonds at an average accepted yield of 4.32% on Monday, central bank data showed.

FX RESERVES

The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, rose by 325 million euros to 35.8 billion euros ($39.79 billion) in February, the bank said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European assets rebounded on Monday as hopes for a coordinated response by central banks to deal with the impact of the coronavirus boosted risk appetite across emerging markets.

POLLUTION

Romania’s interim environment minister asked for the dismissal of managers at the national environment agency’s Bucharest unit after fine particle air pollution reached record high levels late on Sunday night and the unit did not warn residents or higher officials.

The agency has been given a week to verify all industrial plants with burning operations in or near Bucharest have all the necessary permits. Independent air monitoring networks showed fine particle pollution in Bucharest was twelve times above European limits on Sunday night.

An unusually mild winter has exacerbated Bucharest’s chronic pollution problem, prompting residents in the Romanian capital to take matters into their own hands.

For other related news, double click on: ————————————————————— Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX For real-time index quotes, double click on: Bucharest BETI Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ——————————————————-