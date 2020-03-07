Romania – Factors to watch on March 5

BUCHAREST, March 5 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

The finance ministry aims to sell 500 million lei ($115.65 million) worth of December 2022 treasury bonds series RO1522DBN056 at tender.

CONFIDENCE VOTE

Lawmakers might decide a date to hold a confidence vote in the centrist would-be government of Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu. The vote could take place as early as on March 9.

CORONAVIRUS

Romania has confirmed six cases of coronavirus since last Wednesday, when it first detected the virus in a man from the southern county of Gorj.

EU DISCIPLINARY STEP

The European Commission on Wednesday recommended that European Union finance ministers start a disciplinary procedure against Romania over the country’s excessive budget deficit that last year exceeded the EU limit of 3% of gross domestic product.

CEE MARKETS

The Hungarian forint led Central European currencies higher on Wednesday after an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve aimed at easing the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

LUKOIL

Lukoil shook up its oil production business on Wednesday, promoting a low-profile executive and splitting the role of a veteran of Russia’s top private oil producer, who is seen as a possible future leader.

