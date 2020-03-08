Romania – Factors to watch on March 6

BUCHAREST, March 6 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

DEBT TENDER

The finance ministry sold a more than planned 763.2 million lei ($177.68 million) of December 2022 treasury bonds at an average yield of 3.12% on Thursday, the central bank said.

CONFIDENCE VOTE

Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu and his centrist Liberal cabinet of ministers is expected to face parliamentary vote of confidence on March 12.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies were stable, while stock indexes looked for direction on Thursday as investors were trying to gauge the economic effects of the coronavirus and the tools deployed by major central banks to soften the blow.

