Romania reports its 4th COVID-19 case

BUCHAREST, March 3 (Xinhua) — Romania announced on Tuesday that the country has identified a fourth case of COVID-19, an imported case from Italy.

The 47-year-old man flew back to Timisoara, capital city of eastern Timis County, on the same plane as a woman who tested positive last Friday, according to the Strategic Communication Group, a government agency authorized to publish official public information.

“The man traveled with the 38-year-old woman on the same plane, on her right side, on Feb. 20, 2020, on a flight returning from Italy,” noted the government agency.

The man, whose Monday test result came out positive, is asymptomatic, according to local health authorities.

Meanwhile, the Strategic Communication Group announced that the country’s first case has recovered after testing negative and is to leave the hospital soon.

Romania confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus late Wednesday after a 20-year-old Romanian was infected by a visiting Italian.

As many as 42 people are currently in institutional quarantine in Romania nationwide, and 9,431 are monitored at home for the novel coronavirus.

Romania has frequent people exchange with Italy. As of 2019, over 1.2 million Romanian citizens are living in Italy — the largest Romanian immigrant population in any country as well as the largest immigrant group within Italy.