Romania reports new high in daily COVID-19 infections

BUCHAREST, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — With a new daily high of 1,415 COVID-19 new cases, the total number of infections in Romania has reached 65,177, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the country’s official COVID-19 communication task force, on Wednesday.

The death toll was 43 in the past 24 hours, raising the tally to 2,807, said GCS.

Meanwhile, the number of critically-ill patients reached 485, maintaining a trend of daily record highs of over 400 for two weeks.

Many local health experts believe that people’s relaxation of protection awareness, suspicion of the existence of the virus and its severity have led to the increase in infections, while summer vacation travel and the flow of inter-city workers are the main reasons for the recent hike in the epidemic.

Local experts warned that front-line medical staff have been exhausted after fighting the coronavirus for nearly half a year and the continued high growth of new cases will inevitably put huge pressure on the medical system, especially intensive care in the country.

The epidemic has rebounded sharply in Romania since mid-June, when the average daily cases were around 200. Most parts of Romania were forced to expand the mandatory use of face masks to public places, from the original indoor spaces to the outdoor starting from Aug. 1.

Romania reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Feb. 26 and initiated a two-month national emergency state on March 16. The country then entered a lower-level state of alert, implementing unblocking measures in stages. Enditem