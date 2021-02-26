Romania starts COVID-19 vaccination program for teachers

BUCHAREST, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Romania began vaccinating the teaching staff in the basic education system against COVID-19 on Wednesday, aiming to administer the first dose for 60,000 people within a half-month intensive vaccination program.

“The teaching staff, as we know, is part of the staff that serves essential activities … by the nature of the activity they carry out, they come into contact with many people,” said Valeriu Gheorghita, president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

According to him, the authorities are trying to speed up the vaccination process among teachers through concentrated vaccination that ends on March 10.

Of course, teachers will remain eligible for immunization throughout the national vaccination campaign and will be able to do so when they want to be vaccinated, he said, adding that it would be good for teachers to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to catch “the epidemiologically appropriate window.”

There were constant reports of students and teachers infected with the virus after in-person classes resumed on Feb. 8 in most kindergartens and schools.

Latest data from the Ministry of Education showed that as of Feb. 19, a total of 730 classes had their activity suspended due to COVID-19 cases, while a number of 809 students and 638 employees from the education system were confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus during this period.

The vaccination program for the teaching staff started on Wednesday in more than half of the country, including the capital city of Bucharest and other 22 counties, while on Thursday, another 14 counties will follow suit; two more on Friday and the last three on March 1.

The pandemic situation in Romania has eased since the beginning of 2021. On Wednesday, the country registered 3,337 new cases and 73 deaths in a 24-hour period. Now the country counts a total of 788,048 confirmed cases and 20,086 deaths.

The authorities hope to further alleviate the pandemic by stepping up its vaccination campaign that started on Dec. 27, 2020. So far, 855,097 people have been vaccinated. Currently, Romania is using three vaccines for vaccination — Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Globally, 255 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 73 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Tuesday. Enditem