Romania to lift nationwide lockdown in mid-May: president

BUCHAREST, April 22 (Xinhua) — Romania will lift the nationwide lockdown after May 15, when the state of emergency ends, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday.

“After May 15 … we will not extend the restrictions on individual travel. We will be allowed to move into public spaces without having to state where we go and why we go,” the head of state told a televised briefing after a meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and other cabinet officials involved in fighting the epidemic.

The president, however, stressed that many COVID-19 restrictions will remain in effect even after May 15. He specifically pointed out that everyone will be required to wear protective masks in enclosed public spaces and public transport.

“Let’s not imagine that everything will return to normal on May 15 … We will try to get into what is called a new normal, because unfortunately specialists, experts, doctors are telling us that the virus will not disappear,” said the president.

“We will have to find a way to live with this virus, with this epidemic,” he said, calling on citizens to show a greater sense of responsibility in the next period.

The eastern European country entered a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and the parliament has approved an extension for another 30 days until May 14.

The confirmed COVID-9 cases reached 9,710 in Romania on Wednesday, while the death toll exceeded 500, according to official data. Enditem