Romanian cleaner and her son ‘conspired in £50m jewellery heist at Tamara Eccelstone’s home’

A Romanian cleaner and her son have appeared in court after being charged with the £50million burglary at Tamara Ecclestone’s Kensington home.

Maria Mester, 47, and her son Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, are accused of being involved in the raid at Ms Ecclestone’s £70million gated mansion on Billionaire’s row.

Among the items allegedly stolen from the 57-bedroom home are a £300,000 pair of rare 18-carat diamond earrings and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Ms Ecclestone, the daughter of ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, had left the country with her husband Jay Rutland for a three-week Christmas holiday the day their home was raided, it was said.

Mester, who lives in Italy, and her son Savastru, who lives in Tower Hamlets, east London, appeared together in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Prosecutor Simon Arloff said: ‘On December 13, a group of individuals entered the residence of Tamara Ecclestone and her partner. They stole property to the estimated value of £50million.

‘The property in question was currency, jewellery and watches.

‘In relation to the offence, the complainants left the address on December 13 to go on a three-week Christmas holiday.

‘The allegation is that several individuals entered the address, which is a large detached house, and stole the items therein.’

Officers were called to the west London address in Kensington on December 13.

Mester wore a purple jumper and thick-rimmed black glasses in court while her son, a bartender, wore a grey tracksuit.

The pair were remanded in custody and are due to appear for trial at Isleworth Crown Court on February 28.

Addressing Savastru, District Judge John Zani said: ‘The allegations against you are very serious.

‘I do not decide whether you are guilty or not guilty but I take into account what is alleged against you.

‘It has been said that you participated in conspiracy to commit a burglary which was successful and which resulted in a considerable amount of luxury jewellery and watches being stolen.

‘It is not a case where I can grant you bail. February 28, Isleworth Crown Court.’

Addressing Mester, he added: ‘As I have indicated to your son, I do not decide whether you are guilty or not guilty.

‘That is a matter for a judge and jury at the Crown Court. Isleworth Crown Court, February 28.’

Mester and Savastru, were both charged with conspiracy to commit a burglary with intent to steal on December 13, 2019.

A 21-year-old man arrested at Stansted and 31-year-old man arrested at an address in East London have been released under investigation, according to Met Police.

The thieves allegedly entered the house via the back garden and spent 50 minutes stealing the stash which included precious earrings with ‘personal meaning’ and an £80,000 Cartier bangle wedding gift from her husband.

The raid came after documents showing drawings of each room were said to have been made available to view online when the couple submitted a planning application to renovate their mansion.

The application was reportedly made available shortly after the F1 heiress and her husband Jay Rutland bought the property in 2011.

It included the location of a safe and information on the alarm system. Even though the stolen jewellery was not in the safe, the plans could have made the luxury home a target for thieves.

A source close to the heiress said she was deeply upset by the suggestion that she might have unwittingly helped burglars break into the home.

Tamara, the daughter of billionaire former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, has two engagement rings, worth £250,000 each, but it is not known if these were taken.

Tamara and her husband had flown to Lapland with their daughter five-year-old Sophia by private jet just hours before the raid.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police previously said: ‘During the evening of Thursday, 30 January, a man aged 29, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

‘At around 8.23pm on Thursday, January 30, a man aged 31 was arrested at an address in East London on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and money laundering.

‘The arrest relates to a burglary… on Friday, December 13.

‘Police were called to the scene at around 11.11pm after a number of items of jewellery were reported stolen.’

The gated property is close to where Prince William and his family live near exclusive Kensington streets.

Their neighbours include Foxtons’ founder Jon Hunt, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, the Sultan of Brunei, China’s richest man Wang Jianlin and a string of embassies including Russia’s all guarded by the Met’s elite diplomatic group officers.

It was not the first time the Ecclestones have been stung by thieves, after Tamara’s ex-brother-in-law James Stunt claimed he was the victim of a £90million heist in his Belgravia home in 2017.

But police closed the investigation months later and no arrests have been made.

And in 2010, Tamara’s father Bernie was mugged of his £200,000 jewellery in front of his girlfriend.