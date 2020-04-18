Romanian official appreciates anti-epidemic exchanges with China

BUCHAREST, April 16 (Xinhua) — China has accumulated a lot of useful experiences in COVID-19 patient treatment and nursing through anti-epidemic practice, and Romania hopes to strengthen mutual exchanges, State Secretary of Romania’s Health Ministry Horatiu Moldovan said on Thursday.

The official highly appreciated China’s active sharing of professional experiences during the Shanghai-Romania Expert Dialogue on Fighting against COVID-19 video conference hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Romania.

It is well known that China’s health care system has played its due role in the fight against the epidemic and by taking effective measures, China has successfully contained the spread of the coronavirus, thereby controlling the epidemic, he said.

Two medical experts in Shanghai had nearly three hours of video conversations with experts and doctors from over 30 hospitals and research centers across Romania.

During the conference, Shen Yinzhong, director of the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center’s medical department, gave a brief introduction on the COVID-19 situation in Shanghai and the main prevention and control measures.

Shen, together with Qiu Zhongmin, director of the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine of Tongji Hospital, answered a series of questions from the Romanian side, including detection methods, diagnosis standards, treatment plans, and medical staff protection.

Romania has a total of 7,707 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest official data showed. So far, 392 people have died, while 1,357 people have recovered.