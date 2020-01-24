Romanian top court says Senate president election unconstitutional

BUCHAREST, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) announced Wednesday that the election of Teodor Melescanu as Senate president was unconstitutional.

The top court said in a release that it ruled in a plenary sitting on the challenge of unconstitutionality of the election of the President of the Senate, signed by 33 senators, soon after Melescanu was elected on Sept. 10, 2019.

According to the CCR decision taken “by majority of votes,” the court admitted the notification and found that “the election of the President of the Senate is unconstitutional.”

“I continue to assume the prerogatives I have, until the publication (of the CCR ruling) in the Official Monitor,” Melescanu told the media after the CCR ruling, specifying that after the publication, necessary political consultations will be conducted to find the best solution in this case.

The election in the Senate last September caused different opinions at the time. Melescanu was endorsed for the Senate’s helm by the then ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), though he was still a member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), which had just left the ruling coalition with the PSD.

The situation led to the appearance of two ALDE candidates in the election, namely Melescanu and the candidate proposed by the ALDE itself, thereby violating the relevant regulations.

Soon after the CCR ruling, the leader of the ruling National Liberal Party and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that his party will nominate Alina Gorghiu for the leadership of the Senate. In the last election, Gorghiu lost to Melescanu by 59 to 73 votes in the second round.