Romania’s coronavirus cases top 60,000

BUCHAREST, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — With 1,350 new coronavirus cases, the total number of infections in Romania has reached 60,623, said the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the country’s official COVID-19 communication task force, on Saturday.

Statistics showed that it took only eight days for the total number of infected people to increase from 50,000 to 60,000 in Romania.

The daily death toll was 43, raising the tally to 2,659, said GCS.

Meanwhile, the number of critically-ill patients reached 448, maintaining a trend of daily record highs of over 400 for ten days.

Currently, Romania has 28,092 active cases and 29,872 recoveries.

So far, 1,364,757 tests have been processed across the country with a population of some 19.4 million. Of these, 21,444 were performed in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the capital Bucharest reached a record high of 221 on Saturday. The city has the largest number of daily and total number of infections in the country. So far, the total number of confirmed cases is 7,121.

The epidemic has rebounded sharply in Romania since mid-June, when the average daily cases were around 200. More than 1,000 new cases have been confirmed every day for over two weeks. Most parts of Romania were forced to expand the mandatory use of face masks to public places, from the original indoor spaces to the outdoor starting from Aug. 1. Enditem