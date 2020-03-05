Rome asks partners to lift bans on Italian goods over…

ROME, March 3 – The Italian government is asking countries that had imposed bans on Italian good after the coronavirus outbreak to remove them, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday.

“Bans of goods are unacceptable and it’s unacceptable to have countries asking for guarantee stamps on Italian goods,” Di Maio told reporters in Rome.

“The Italian Foreign Ministry is asking these countries to remove the blocks.”

Italy is one of the countries most affected by the epidemic, with more than 50 deaths and over 2,000 confirmed cases.

