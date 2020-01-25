Romelu Lukaku branded ‘rubbish’ by Antonio Conte in front of entire Inter Milan dressing room

Romelu Lukaku has opened up on being branded ‘rubbish’ by Antonio Conte shortly after he joined Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in the summer for a club record fee of £67m.

Although the Belgium international quickly found his feet in Italy, after a Champions League test against Slavia Prague back in September.

Goals from Peter Olayinka and Nicolo Barella saw the points shared as Lukaku drew a blank on his first European appearance for his new side, and Antonio Conte wasn’t in a forgiving mood.

The 26-year-old was the subject of some scathing criticism from the former Chelsea boss, but he has since admitted that he had his was a poor performance.

He told Sky Sports: “I played very badly and, in front of the whole team in the dressing room.

“Conte told me that I was rubbish. He is honest, says things directly on the load, whether good or bad.

“He said that if I had that attitude again, I would be replaced after five minutes.

“Despite having reached my confidence, it also served as a ‘wake-up call’ for me. He treats everyone the same, whoever he is.”

Lukaku went on to scored in the return leg against Prague and against Barcelona, but focus has now turned to Serie A after they were eliminated from the competition.

The former Everton striker has managed 14 league goals in just 19 starts which has included doubles against Sassuolo, Bologna, Genoa and Napoli.

“I heard people say Lukaku was a donkey… I heard all sorts not even that long ago!’ said Conte after the victory of Lazio earlier this month.

“It’s easy to speak highly of Lukaku now, but if we look back to a few weeks ago… I always said Romelu was a rough diamond that needed work to smooth him out.”

“I wanted Romelu very strongly when I was at Chelsea, even back at Juventus. I wanted him, now I can get to work on polishing the diamond.”

Lukaku then added: “I am really happy with the way we are doing at the moment, but we can do much better.

“It’s important to have a great leader like Antonio Conte on the bench and for a young squad, it’s crucial to have someone with so much experience.”

Inter sit four points behind leaders Juventus having won 14 of their 20 outings, and they will be looking to close that gap with a win over Cagliari at the San Siro on Sunday.