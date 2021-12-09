Romesh Ranganathan, creator of BBC’s The Weakest Link, says he’s ‘bricking it’ for a revival of the iconic series.

Romesh Ranganathan, creator of BBC’s The Weakest Link, reveals he’s ‘bricking it’ for a revival of the iconic series.

This December, BBC One will premiere a new series.

The Weakest Link will return to our television screens in December with a new host and a slew of celebrity specials.

Romesh Ranganathan, a comedian, will take over the role of forthright host Anne Robinson in the revival of the iconic quiz show.

The BBC show, known for its rapid-fire general knowledge quizzes and brutal elimination methods, is making a comeback after a nine-year hiatus.

This time around, there will be a few new additions to the show’s format, such as picture questions.

The first episode, which will premiere on December 18 – the night of the Strictly Come Dancing finale – will feature a number of Strictly Come Dancing stars behind the podiums.

Clara Amfo, Dr Ranj Singh, Catherine Tyldesley, Anton Du Beke, Janette Manrara, HRVY, Emma Barton, Ore Oduba, and Romesh Ranganathan are among those who have participated.

“We have a real mix of people, and it is a proper Strictly themed special,” said new host Romesh of the first episode.

“All I can say is that they outperformed everyone, including their own expectations, at the start of the episode.”

They were doing so well that I’d say there was panic in the gallery.”

Romesh is not only hosting his first quiz show, but he also has some big shoes to fill after taking over from former host Anne Robinson, and he admits he’s “bricking it.”

“It’s the first time I’ve hosted a quiz show,” the comedian explained, “and to be honest, it was never on my list of things I thought I’d be doing.”

“It seemed like a no-brainer because it’s such an iconic show with a bulletproof, addictive quiz format!”

“It’s a blessing and a curse; on the one hand, it’s a much-loved format, but on the other, I’m slightly bricking it because people adore it!”

“You can write the negative reviews in your head, ‘It turns out The Weakest Link is… Romesh Ranganathan!’ or something along those lines, it terrifies me, I can just see it, I like to catastrophize”

The 43-year-old actor and host also mentioned how.

