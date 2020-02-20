Romo gets exemption to play Korn Ferry event

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo will receive a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas, on April 16-19, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA Tour’s top developmental circuit.

Romo is no stranger to professional golf, having received sponsors’ exemptions to play in the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open and AT&T Byron Nelson last year. He has also played in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship twice.

He has yet to make the cut at a PGA Tour event. This will be his first event on the Korn Ferry Tour, though he did take part in the tour’s 2018 qualifying tournament and advanced through the pre-qualification stage before failing to make it out of the first stage.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to play at the Veritex Bank Championship against the future PGA TOUR stars,” Romo said in a statement. “Playing in the shadows of AT&T Stadium and having the tournament in my own back yard will be great. I have been working hard on my game and hope to make a little noise during the championship.”

Romo, 39, is also a regular in the PGA Tour pro-am events and sports a 0 handicap.

The Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club will include 156 golfers battling for shares of a $600,000 purse.

The Korn Ferry Tour offers 50 PGA Tour cards each season, with 25 going to the top point scorers at the conclusion of the 25-event regular season and another 25 won at the three-event Korn Ferry Finals.

