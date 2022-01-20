Romy Johnson, the baby daughter of Boris and Carrie Johnson, had Covid and was’severely affected’ by the virus.

Romy Johnson, the baby daughter of Boris and Carrie Johnson, was infected with Covid and was’severely affected’ by the virus.

After a member of his family tested positive for the virus, the Prime Minister, 57, vanished from the public eye last Thursday.

Romy was reportedly sick with the illness, according to reports.

According to the Daily Mail, she is thought to be “on the mend.”

It comes in the midst of a tumultuous few weeks for the Prime Minister.

Last week, he canceled a trip to Lancashire after revealing he’d been in contact with a relative who was suffering from Covid.

“I will follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others,” a No10 spokesman said.

On the same day he canceled his trip, he apologized to the Queen for two boozy parties held the day before Prince Philip’s funeral at Downing Street.

Mr. Johnson was not present at the events.

In an interview with Infosurhoy on Tuesday, he appeared in public once more to address the claims of parties at Downing Street.

Mr Johnson, who was wearing a blue face mask during the interview, appeared tired and pensive.

He told reporters that “nobody” told him in May 2020 that a “bring your own booze” gathering he allegedly attended was against the rules.

“I humbly apologise to people for any erroneous judgments,” he said.

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former chief advisor, has accused him of lying to Parliament about the parties.

Meanwhile, his spokesman has been forced to respond to claims that he cried while urging MPs not to expel him from Downing Street.

Mr Johnson allegedly called 20 rebel politicians in tears.

“I saw that report,” his press secretary said today.

“It’s not true,” says the narrator.

Mr Johnson was also chastised by both Sir Keir Starmer and his own MPs during a tense PMQs session this afternoon.

Minutes before rising in the Commons, the Prime Minister was rocked by reports of a Tory MP defecting to Labour as part of a growing plot to depose him.

In a hammer blow to No 10, Christian Wakeford, a 2019 Red Waller from Bury South, sensationally defected.

He said the PM is “incapable of providing the leadership and government that this country deserves” in a lengthy parting shot.

In a double whammy, David Davis, a veteran former Cabinet minister, used his speech to MPs to call on Boris to resign.

“For all the good you’ve done, you’ve sat there for far too long,” he told the PM.

“Go in God’s name.”

