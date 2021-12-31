Ron DeSantis has children, but who are they?

What are Ron DeSantis’ kids’ names?

Governor of Florida since 2019, RON DeSantis is married and has three children.

He’s been married to Casey for over a decade.

Madison, Mason, and Mamie are Ron and Casey DeSantis’ three children.

They admitted that raising three young children in the historic governor’s mansion in Tallahassee has been difficult.

In 2019, Casey DeSantis told Tallahassee magazine, “We’re just going to make sure they don’t destroy any of Florida’s irreplaceable history, because there are so many wonderful, neat artifacts around.”

“When you enter the dining room, you’ll notice items from the USS Florida.

You should see the late-nineteenth-century wallpaper; I don’t think an orange crayon would go well with it.”

“We tried to baby-proof this place,” the Republican governor continued, “but there are so many nooks and crannies, and they find all the nooks and crannies.”

“As a result, we’re chasing each other.”

She’s always running around and doing a fantastic job, despite the fact that she’s on the road.”

The children are being raised “in a very atypical environment,” he told the publication.

“You have this house, you have staff, you have a mansion chef, and all of this stuff, and that’s not how I or Casey grew up, so I think we’ll be careful to make sure the kids are grounded and don’t have any sense of entitlement.”

“We’re grateful and appreciative for everything we have,” the first lady told the magazine.

“I believe they must be aware of this.”

Casey met her husband while working in television news in Florida.

Since 2010, they’ve been married.

“We met at the driving range off Kernan at the University of North Florida,” she told First Coast News in 2018.

“I kept looking over my shoulder because my swing was so bad that I needed the bucket of balls that someone had left.”

“I needed all the practice I could get.”

Ron is over there as I’m looking behind me.

He believes I’m staring at him.

“I was really concentrating on the balls.”

To cut a long story short, we began talking and that’s how we met.”

Ron confirmed Casey’s battle with breast cancer in a statement on October 4, 2021, and expressed his support for his wife and the vital role she plays in their family.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the heart of our family and has impacted the lives of countless Floridians through her work as First Lady…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.