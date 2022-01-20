Ron Franklin was a reporter for ESPN. Who was he?

Who was ESPN’s Ron Franklin, and what did he do?

At the age of 79, ESPN’s Ron Franklin died of pneumonia caused by Covid.

Between 1987 and 2011, Franklin was a part of ESPN for more than two decades.

Franklin was born in Jackson, Mississippi on February 2, 1942, and was known for his great voice and style.

According to Wikipedia, he grew up in Hazlehurt, Mississippi, where his mother allowed him to participate in sports if he took voice lessons.

Franklin, on the other hand, was involved in a football game when he suffered a career-ending head injury.

Following his recovery, the sports legend worked at a local radio station while attending the University of Mississippi, eventually landing a job as a baseball play-by-play commentator with ESPN.

He hosted ESPN College Football Primetime with Mike Gottfried from 1987 to 2005, then ESPN2 College Football Primetime with Ed Cunningham from 2006 to 2007.

Franklin died of pneumonia caused by Covid, according to Meaww.

He died in Austin, Texas on January 18, 2022.

Bonnie, his wife, and one child are his survivors.

The outpouring of condolences has begun.

“An amazing broadcasting talent andamp; a good man,” said Fran Fraschilla, a current ESPN analyst.

“If you’re a sports fan, you knew Ron Franklin and his amazing voice,” said ABC’s Mike Barnes, who broke the news of Franklin’s death.

Exceptionally gifted and knowledgeable, as well as very nice and gracious.”

“So sorry to hear of Ron Franklin’s death,” Jeanine Edwards, who was later embroiled in a scandal that ended Franklin’s career, tweeted.

He was eccentric, but he loved sports, talking about sports, and living sports.

“He was a pro… meticulous in his preparation and excellent at what he did.”

Ron, may you rest in peace.”

Franklin was fired from ESPN after making sexist and abusive comments to female coworkers.

According to Meaww, on-air in 2005, he referred to sideline reporter Holly Rowe as “sweetheart.”

“Listen to me, sweet baby, let me tell you something,” he said to sideline reporter Jeanine Edwards in 2011.

When Edwards confronted Franklin about the offensive language, he screamed, “OK, then listen to me a**hole.”

Franklin apologized after his dismissal, saying, “I said some things I shouldn’t have and I apologize.”

I deserved to be kicked off the Fiesta Bow,” says the narrator.

He then filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against ESPN, which he later settled out of court.