Ronnie Spector, singer and lead vocalist for The Ronettes, has died.

In 2007, The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which was a formal recognition of her artistic legacy.

Only a select few musicians can claim to have written an all-time classic song.

That elite group included Ronnie Spector, who died of cancer at the age of 78.

The Ronettes’ debut hit, “Be My Baby,” is a classic of the 60s girl group era, guaranteed to energise any room in which it is played.

“The bad girl of rock’n’roll,” as Spector was known, was something she relished.

The Ronettes wore figure-hugging dresses with hemlines above the knee, rather than sparkly voluminous gowns.

Amy Winehouse, whom Spector recognized as a soul sister, adopted their backcombed beehives and heavy eyeliner wholesale.

The Ramones, who had their biggest UK hit with a cover of “Baby I Love You” (produced by Phil Spector), were fans of this Harlem native.

Spector was born Veronica Yvette Bennett to African-American-Cherokee mother Beatrice and Irish-American father Louis in Washington Heights, Manhattan.

While still a student at George Washington High, she performed as the Darling Sisters with her older sister Estelle and cousin Nedra Talley.

In 1962, the group changed their name to The Ronettes and began working as dancers at the Peppermint Lounge club.

Their first singles were a flop, but things changed when they got an audition with legendary producer Phil Spector.

The timeless “Be My Baby,” which features a young Cher on backing vocals, is the epitome of Spector’s patented Wall of Sound.

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, both rising stars at the time, were among their newfound admirers.

Her tumultuous personal relationship with Phil Spector began shortly after The Ronettes signed with him, but the couple didn’t marry until 1968, after the Ronettes had broken up.

Spector describes how she was effectively imprisoned in their Beverly Hills home, only being allowed out to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, in her memoir.

She eventually fled barefoot in 1972 after he confiscated her shoes, making it impossible for her to flee.

In 1974, they got divorced.

Spector reformed The Ronettes with Chip Fields Hurd and Diane Linton, but success eluded them due to her ex-husband’s refusal to allow her to sing the old hits.

