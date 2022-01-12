Ronnie Spector, the singer of “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain” in the 1960s, has died at the age of 78.

Ronnie Spector, the iconic 1960s singer of “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain,” has died at the age of 78.

She had reached the age of 78 years.

Spector died on Wednesday, her family said, after a brief battle with cancer.

“With a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face, Ronnie lived her life.”

According to a statement, she was “overflowing with love and gratitude.”

There were no other details revealed.

The Ronettes’ sultry looks and powerful voices, combined with songwriting and production assistance from Phil Spector, propelled them to the top of the girl-group era, touring England with the Rolling Stones and befriending the Beatles.

“Baby, I Love You,” “Walking in the Rain,” “I Can Hear Music,” and “Be My Baby,” which Spector, Jeff Barry, and Ellie Greenwich co-wrote, were all hits for Spector, her sister Estelle Bennett, and cousin Nedra Talley.

“We didn’t mind being hot.”

In her memoir, Spector stated, “That was our gimmick.”

“When we saw The Shirelles walk on stage in their wide party dresses, we turned around and squished ourselves into the tightest skirts we could find.”

Then we’d walk out onto the stage and hike them up even higher to show off our legs even more.”

Spector grew up in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan with her multiracial bandmates.

As Ronnie and the Relatives, they started singing and dancing in clubs, becoming known for their extensive use of eyeliner and mascara.

She wrote in her memoir, “The louder they applauded, the more mascara we put on the next time.”

“We didn’t have a hit record to catch their attention, so we had to make a statement with our style.”

None of it was pre-planned; we simply extended the look we were born with.”

They were signed to Phillies Records in 1963 after Estelle Bennett managed to arrange an audition in front of Phil Spector, who was known for his big, brass-and-drum style dubbed the “wall of sound.”

