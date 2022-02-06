Ronnie Waters, a jazz legend from Central Pennsylvania, has died.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz, Ronnie Waters, a renowned jazz musician from Harrisburg, passed away this week.

For decades, Waters, 87, influenced a generation of young jazz musicians in the mid-state.

In 1983, he became the director of the Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz Youth All-Star Band.

Waters, a 1952 graduate of John Harris High School, was a member of the marching and symphonic wind bands.

According to a HighMark Blue Shield biography of Waters, he went to “Caplan’s Department Store to buy jazz records” and saw greats like Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, and Dizzy Gillespie at shows at the Forum or State Theater.

At the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, he pursued his musical passion.

In addition, he served in the US Army as the dance band director of the 427th Army Band in Europe.

More details about Waters and his services are expected to be released soon.