Roo dies after being punched by NSW man

A man has been charged after footage surfaced of him punching an injured kangaroo which later died in southern NSW.

NSW Police believe the incident took place in Woomargama National Park near Holbrook in late January 2019.

The video which sparked the police investigation shows a man wearing a t-shirt and shorts boxing the roo in the head as it lay on the ground, while onlookers laughed in the background.

An 18-year-old man contacted police on Wednesday afternoon and was later arrested at his Holbrook home northeast of Albury.

The teenager was granted bail on two animal cruelty charges and is scheduled to appear at Holbrook local court on March 12.

Investigations are continuing with detectives expecting to charge another person over the attack.