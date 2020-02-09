Rookie Bellows carries Isles with first 2 goals

Kieffer Bellows, playing his second NHL game, scored his first two goals — including the game-winner with 9:50 left to play — as the New York Islanders overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the visiting Los Angeles Kings 5-3 in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Thursday.

Michael Dal Colle, Matt Martin and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who completed a 2-0-1 homestand against Western Conference foes to move into third place in the Metropolitan Division. Goalie Thomas Greiss made 22 saves.

Ben Hutton, Alex Iafallo and Trevor Lewis scored for the Kings, who have lost eight of nine (1-7-1). Goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 28 of 32 shots.

The Kings opened the scoring just beyond the midway point of the first when Hutton took a backhanded pass from Adrian Kempe and fired a shot under Greiss’ glove with 9:40 left.

A turnover by the Islanders led to the Kings’ second goal exactly seven minutes later. Brock Nelson tried chipping the puck deep into the New York zone, but Iafallo raced ahead of Nelson and delivered a shot through Scott Mayfield and past Greiss.

Dal Colle put the Islanders on the board 1:40 into the second. The left winger was battling for position in front of the net with Kings defenseman Kurits MacDermid when he got a stick on Johnny Boychuk’s slap shot and ticked the puck past Quick.

The Kings extended the lead to two goals again less than six minutes later following another turnover by the Islanders deep in their own zone. Noah Dobson’s pass from behind New York net was picked off at the blue line by Hutton, who passed to Michael Amadio, whose pass into the crease was redirected past Greiss by Lewis at the 7:09 mark.

Bellows scored his first NHL goal a little more than three minutes later when he took a pass from Anthony Beauvillier and flicked the puck into the right side of the net as Quick was caught leaning to his left with 9:38 left in the period.

Martin tied the game just 23 seconds into the third period when he put back the rebound of his own shot. Bellows then gave the Islanders their first lead with an impressive goal at 12:10. The rookie was parallel to the Kings’ net but managed to find the angle and fire home the rebound of a Brassard shot into a wide-open net.

Lee provided the insurance with an empty netter with 12.5 seconds left.

