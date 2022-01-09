Rory Kinnear is spine-tinglingly good in this stunning comedy, Force Majeure, at the Donmar Warehouse.

As a couple melts down on a ski vacation from hell, Lyndsey Marshal completes a savagely funny duo.

In this ski resort comedy, the humour is as biting as mountain air, and a holiday from hell is exquisite, expensive torture for a middle-class family and delectable entertainment for us.

It cruelly exposes the treacherous crevasses of loneliness, disappointment, and miscommunication beneath the pristine surface of a marriage, adapted by Tim Price from Ruben Stlund’s 2014 film.

Michael Longhurst’s production is supremely stylish, rising to the challenge of representing epic landscapes and near-apocalyptic disaster with panache. Price’s version is less restrained than the film – more savage, funnier – and Michael Longhurst’s production is supremely stylish, rising with panache to the challenge of representing epic landscapes and near-apocalyptic disaster.

Its intimate drama is equally impressive, with Rory Kinnear and Lyndsey Marshal as disgruntled couple Tomas and Ebba delivering toe-curling performances.

The design by Jon Bausor, which is brilliantly lit by Lucy Carter, is so evocative that it makes you shiver.

The gauzy curtains of the sleek, sterile hotel frame an alpine range against a brutally blue sky.

Beds flip out of the floor one moment, parades of superfit, supercool skiers swish past the next with eye-popping grace and skill (movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies).

Our fractious quartet, brother and sister Harry and Vera clattering behind their beleaguered parents, are less elegant, as Ebba wryly observes.

Kinnear’s father is as distant as the distant frosty peaks, itching to check his phone or sneak away for a secret smoke while they fumble with cumbersome kit.

Ebba, the Marshal’s wife, struggles to keep it all together, rolling her eyes and swallowing her resentment.

Then something goes wrong.

A “controlled” avalanche, designed to regulate the snow cover, threatens to go catastrophically wrong while they’re having lunch in a panoramic cafe.

Faced with the approaching white-out – brilliantly realized by Bausor and Carter in all its disorienting terror – Tomas flees, abandoning his wife and children.

Is it a simple case of selfish cowardice, or is it a survival instinct?

In either case, it exposes distrust and casts doubt on his family’s and his own conceptions of himself as a man and a father.

With Nathalie Armin, a glamorous fellow guest and Tomas’ old friend, more aftershocks of moral judgment and sexual jealousy arrive.

