Rory Teasley, a TikTok star, died at the age of 28 after his ‘boyfriend strangles him in a fight over a VIDEO GAME,’ according to reports.

After cops were called to an apartment in Pontiac, Michigan on Thursday night, Rory Teasley, 28, was found unresponsive.

After being taken to the hospital, medics pronounced him dead.

After a fight over the 2016 shooter game Overwatch, cops accused the TikTok star’s boyfriend Docquen Jovo Watkins of strangling him, according to Insider.

According to Oakland County jail records, Watkins was charged with homicide and is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference on January 18, according to police.

Tiktoker Teasley, who had over 200,000 followers on social media, was known for posting comedy and dance clips.

On Thursday, he shared a satirical video about turning 30 on TikTok.

The star appeared to “struggle” to get off the couch in the video.

As word of Rory’s death spread, dozens of tributes poured in.

“RIP, you will be missed such a beautiful soul (sic),” one person said.

“It’s sad you didn’t even get to 30… we love u Rory (sic),” said another.

Insider reached out to the TikToker management team for comment, but they did not respond.

