Rose Ayling-Ellis, the current winner of Strictly Come Dancing, wants British Sign Language to be recognized as an official language.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the winner of Strictly Come Dancing, has called for the legalization of British Sign Language (BSL) in the United Kingdom.

The EastEnders actress, who made history as the first deaf person to compete on Strictly Come Dancing – and the first to win – said that a lack of public understanding of BSL is still a “big problem” for deaf people.

Ms. Ayling-Ellis, 27, said she had spoken with Labour MP Rosie Cooper about a bill that would make BSL an official language of the United Kingdom.

Although the government recognized BSL as a separate language in 2003, it is not protected by law.

“It’s been recognized as a language, but it’s not been official,” Ms Rose Ayling-Ellis told ITV’s This Morning.

That quickly escalates into a major issue.

“I’ve heard so many stories about deaf people going to a doctor’s appointment and asking for an interpreter, but they don’t get one, so they have to rely on their child or a family member to translate.”

This isn’t the case.

“We can’t do anything about it because it isn’t an official language.”

Ms Cooper’s bill aims to make British Sign Language (BSL) an official language of the United Kingdom, establish a British Sign Language Council to promote and advise on BSL use, and establish principles for BSL use in government services.

The Labour MP is the daughter of deaf parents, and BSL is her first language, according to her.

She claims that deaf people are frequently “ignored, misunderstood, or forced to fight for attention,” and that recognizing BSL as an official language would go a long way toward ensuring that deaf people who rely on it have their needs met.

“I’ve called Rosie Cooper the MP,” Ms Rose Ayling-Ellis continued, “so I think she’ll start debating.”

“It passed the first stage, but the second stage is due by the end of January.”

“It will become an official language if it passes and they have a third.”

Without the support of the government, backbench bills from opposition MPs have a slim chance of becoming law.

