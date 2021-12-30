Rose Hanbury is a well-known actress and singer.

Who is Rose Hanbury, and what is her story?

MARCHIONESS Rose Hanbury, who lives just a few miles from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is said to be a close friend of the royal family.

After posing in a pink bikini alongside Tony Blair on vacation, the former model and Tory researcher rose to prominence.

Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, is the daughter of website designer Timothy Hanbury and fashion designer Emma Hanbury.

Before completing an Open University degree, she was a boarding student at the prestigious Stowe School.

Rose went on to become a model in her twenties, reportedly signing a contract with Storm, the same agency that discovered Kate Moss.

She first gained national attention in 2005, when she and her older sister Marina posed alongside a smiling Tony Blair in pink bikinis.

Rose previously worked as a political researcher for Michael Gove, a Tory MP.

In 2009, Rose married David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley.

After a brief engagement, the couple met on vacation in Italy in 2003 and married at Chelsea Town Hall in 2009.

“In June 2009, the couple announced their engagement, the next day it was revealed they were expecting, and a day later they tied the knot,” according to Hello.

David is related to the Rothschild and Sassoon families, and is a descendant of Sir Robert Walpole.

Alexander, Earl of Rocksavage, and Oliver, Lord Cholmondeley, are the couple’s twin sons, and Lady Iris is the couple’s daughter.

The boys are rumored to be Prince George’s playmates.

Between them, the couple is 23 years apart in age.

The pair is estimated to be worth £112 million.

Hanbury, along with her family and husband, live in Houghton Hall, Norfolk.

The house, which was built for Britain’s first Prime Minister, Sir Robert Walpole, in the 1700s, is just a few miles from Will and Kate’s home, Anmer Hall.

The couples are said to be in the same social circle because of their proximity.

The pair’s warm greetings at a gala in 2016 confirmed their close friendship, as Hanbury later attended a banquet in honor of President Trump’s state visit to the UK, where he was seated near William and Kate.

She was photographed with the Cambridges at Sandringham Church in January 2020, where she was crowned the best-dressed guest at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Both couples are patrons of the East Anglia Children’s Hospice and are thought to have double-dated on a regular basis.

