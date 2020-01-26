Rosie Batty slams decision to give Australia Day award to controversial commentator Bettina Arndt

Former Australian of the Year Rosie Batty has slammed the awarding of an Australia Day honour to controversial commentator Bettina Arndt.

Ms Arndt, 70, was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for striving to achieve ‘gender equity through advocacy for men’.

Ms Batty said her immediate reaction was ‘one of utter incredulity’ and she felt ‘sickened’ by the announcement.

The campaigner has publicly spoken out about domestic violence after she tragically lost her son Luke when he was murdered by his father Greg Anderson after a cricket training session.

‘It makes me question the legitimacy of the awards system in the entirety across the spectrum,’ Ms Batty told news.com.au.

Ms Arndt has also been slammed for her views on domestic violence and in 2005 called convicted paedophile Robert Potter ‘a good bloke’ in a Courier Mail article.

Potter was a Sydney scout master who sexually abused four boys.

The divisive commentator has also argued a Canberra doctor who molested a 12-year-old boy should not have been charged as in another context molestation is ‘pleasurable’.

She also has spoken out about what she calls a ‘rape crisis scare campaign’ through university tours – with her visit to the University of Sydney being met with vocal protesters.

‘I cannot help but be appalled that someone who minimised violence towards women, who is part of the inevitable pushback and backlash that we all experience as we pioneer a way forward, would be awarded,’ Ms Batty said of the appointment.

Ms Arndt had been criticised in 2018 when she interviewed convicted pedophile Nicolaas Bester, who sexually assaulted a student while working as a maths teacher in Tasmania.

She had shared the interview with him online alongside the title ‘feminists persecute disgraced teacher’.

Ms Arndt also claimed evidence of the student’s ‘sexually provacative behaviour’ was shown to a court.

Bester was convicted in 2011 of maintaining a relationship with a young person and sentenced to two years and 10 months in jail.

He was released after serving 19 months but in 2016 he was jailed again for the production of child exploitation material.

His student victim Grace Tame has also hit out at the commentator’s Australia Day appointment.

‘I believe honouring someone who actively defended a paedophile on a public platform is a blatant example of the protracted, systemic moral corruption that still hampers our society,’ she said.

Red Heart campaign founder Sherele Moody also shared her disgust at the appointment.

‘Nothing says “gender equity” like a powerful woman with a platform laughing with a repeat male child rapist about his young female victim using her sexuality to trick him into abuse, right?’ she wrote on Twitter.

In response to the criticism, Ms Arndt said she imagined the negativity surrounding her appointment was because feminists think ‘they’re the only ones promoting gender equality endlessly tilting laws, rules and regulation to favour women at the expense of men’.