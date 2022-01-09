Rosie Jones’ top five hotel hacks include bringing your own teabags.

The top five hotel hacks for travelers, according to Rosie Jones, include bringing your own teabags.

Every year, the comedian and author stays in around 120 hotels; here are her top travel tips.

Hotel stays appear to be more glamorous than they are.

I used to fantasize about hopping from one hotel to the next, carefree, and leaving a trail of room service bills in my wake.

In reality, I only order room service a couple of times a year.

I’m a tight Yorkshire lass through and through, and I usually think to myself, “How bloody much?” when I see the room service charge and order KFC from Deliveroo instead.

I, too, never order breakfast in bed.

In theory, I like the idea, but because I have cerebral palsy, “breakfast in bed” would result in a lot of baked beans in my bedclothes and none in my stomach.

I probably stay in about 10 hotels per month – or 120 hotels per year – and believe me when I say that’s a lot of key cards.

(No matter how hard I try, I never remember to return them when I check out.)

I always find one in the back pocket of my jeans when I get home.)

My hotel stays are almost always for business, and this is where I believe the issue is: everyone thinks hotels are a luxury and a place to relax, but for me, they are a necessity.

It’s where I lay my case down, wash my bits, and close my eyes for a few hours before heading to Grimsby, Nottingham, or Timbuk-bloody-tu for my next conference, filming day, or comedy gig.

I’m being extremely pessimistic about the old hotel lifestyle.

I’m sorry for the inconvenience.

I’ve grown to appreciate hotels over the years, but only because I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons along the way – and now I’m going to share my gentle wisdom with you in the form of my top five hotel hacks…

Get in there and slap that sign up on the door.

Over the years, I’ve had a lot of cleaners see my boobs.

A little home comfort, especially if you’re staying for a few days, could make your day.

Yorkshire Tea is the only drink I’ll drink.

If there’s a fridge, don’t settle for UHT nonsense; treat yourself to a pint instead.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

