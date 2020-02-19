Rosneft says U.S. never told it trade with Venezuela…

MOSCOW, Feb 18 – Russian oil firm Rosneft said the United States had repeatedly recognized in conversations with the company it was not in breach of restrictions on trading Venezuelan oil before Washington imposed sanctions on its unit on Tuesday.

Rosneft said U.S officials had not presented any evidence the company had violated any restrictions.

It also said it was trading oil with Venezuela to recover previous investment, made long before Washington imposed sanctions on the country.

Rosneft also said it considered the sanctions imposed on Tuesday as arbitrary adding that other companies including U.S. firms were performing the same activities but not facing the same sanctions. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Polina Devitt; editing by Franklin Paul)