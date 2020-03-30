Rouhani says Iran’s healthcare system ready for Covid-19 peak as it sees more than 3,000 new infections

President Hassan Rouhani has said that Iran’s medical infrastructure was prepared to overcome the zenith of the coronavirus pandemic, as the country recorded more than 3,000 new cases and nearly 140 new deaths.

The Iranian leader expressed confidence in his country’s ability to cope with a possible peak in Covid-19 cases during televised remarks on Saturday. He described Iran’s medical facilities and personnel as “strong,” and predicted that the crisis could come to an end in a few weeks.

Rouhani’s remarks came as Iran’s health ministry confirmed 3,076 new infections, bringing the national total to 35,408. The Islamic Republic also saw 139 new deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 2,517.

Iran announced on Friday the creation of a makeshift hospital in the nation’s capital. The country’s military reportedly converted an exhibition center into a 2,000-bed medical facility in just 48 hours. The hospital will be used to treat patients recovering from coronavirus pandemic.

Although Iran has been one of the hardest-hit countries in the region, its total number of infections remains relatively modest compared to the situation unfolding in Europe and the United States. The US now has the most confirmed cases (nearly 105,000), followed by Italy (around 86,500), according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide cases surpassed 600,000 on Saturday, with the global death count closing in on 28,000.

