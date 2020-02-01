Roundup: African CDC cooperating with Chinese equivalent to contain novel coronavirus

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said it is cooperating with the Chinese equivalent to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Africa after a suspected case surfaced in Cote d’Ivoire.

Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong told the press at the African Union (AU) headquarters here that his agency has been working with different parties, including the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on the outbreak of the coronavirus, which began in China.

The director said that the AU incident management system has been activated to control the spread on the African continent.

Speaking of the suspected case in Cote d’Ivoire, the first possible case of coronavirus on the continent, Nkengasong said the Africa CDC is communicating with authorities of the country.

“We are in touch with the authorities of Cote d’Ivoire directly by phone; and they assured us that once the case is definitely resolved, they will notify us officially,” he said.

“There will continue to be rumors about suspected cases because … the initial symptoms that people who manifest will be very similar to those of a common cold, which is fever, coughing … we have to be patient,” he added.

Reiterating that the virus is challenging and spreading rapidly, the director hailed the measures taken by the Chinese government in dealing with the situation.

“The cooperation between China CDC and Africa CDC is good, strong, especially during this outbreak; we continue to get updates from China CDC colleagues who are working with us, right here in Addis Ababa on the situation,” said the director.

“For Africa this is uniquely important, because the relationship between China and Africa has evolved tremendously over the last 20 years,” he said. “And the number of people travelling between China and Africa has really massively increased.”

“We in Africa are watching the situation very, very closely and also preparing ourselves to deal with any eventual outbreak or cases on the continent,” he added.

The Africa CDC has published a weekly brief on the outbreak and engaged the public health authorities in AU member states to improve airport screening, laboratory support and medical treatment, he said.

In partnership with the Institute Pasteur Senegal, a non-profit foundation dedicated to the study of diseases and vaccines, the Africa CDC will hold a training for its 15 member states next week and maintain communications with the World Health Organization and other relevant bodies.