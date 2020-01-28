Roundup: Algeria, Turkey eye strategical cooperation, urge for peaceful resolution in Libya

ALGIERS, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Algeria and Turkey on Sunday vowed to upgrade their bilateral cooperation to make it strategical, during a visit paid by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the North African nation.

Erdogan arrived earlier on Sunday and was received by his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune. They discussed bilateral cooperation and a couple of regional and international issues, including the Libyan crisis.

The two presidents concluded their meeting by signing a declaration on the establishment of a bilateral high-level cooperation council to be tasked with the mission of upgrading bilateral economic ties.

In this regard, Tebboune told a joint press conference with Erdogan that the parties agreed to cooperate “in all fields and to move partnership forward,” he said, adding that the first meeting of the cooperation council will be held in Turkey sooner.

Tebboune pointed out that “Turkey has become one of the strongest economies outside the European Union, and its economy is based on small and medium enterprises which is also our economic orientation.”

He said that it was agreed between the two countries to raise the volume of bilateral trade exchanges to more than 5 billion U.S. dollars in the short term.

For his part, Erdogan said that the political, economic, commercial, cultural and tourism aspects of cooperation were discussed during the talks held with his Algerian counterpart.

He said that “as a result of the common will between the two countries, we have decided to transfer our cooperation to the highest levels by forming a high council for cooperation between the two countries.”

Erdogan pointed out that Algeria is “Turkey’s second largest trading partner in Africa, with investments that exceeded 3.5 billion dollars, which reflects our confidence in the Algerian market.”

He noted the two nations agreed to “remove all obstacles ahead of increasing investments and bilateral partnerships to the highest possible level.”

The development in war-ridden Libya was also on the agenda of the talks between Erdogan and Tebboune.

The two presidents agreed to support the outcome of the Berlin Conference on Libya held in Germany in a bid to reach sustainable cease-fire in this North African nation which has been hit by a civil war since 2011.

For his part, the Turkish President said that “Algeria’s security and stability is part of Turkey’s security and stability,” adding that Algeria is “a key nation in the region and key factor of stability and peace in this difficult stage that the region is going through.”

He stressed that Libya should not be let to turn into “an arena for terrorist organizations and war barons.”

Erdogan expected that Algeria will have “valuable and constructive contributions to the efforts being done by the international community to stop the bloodshed in Libya.”

Libya has been hit by civil war since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.