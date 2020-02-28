Roundup: Arab health ministers hail China’s fight against COVID-19

CAIRO, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Arab ministers of health hailed on Thursday the Chinese open approach in cooperation and the country’s transparency over means of combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Convening at the Arab League (AL) headquarters in Cairo, Arab health ministers, in their final statement, expressed solidarity with the Chinese government and people.

“The Arab ministers of health voiced support for all the enormous efforts exerted by the Chinese government for prevention of the disease spread,” the statement sent by the AL media office said.

The meeting aimed at enhancing joint Arab work in tackling the disease and applying the precautionary measures that will reduce its dissemination, the statement read.

The ministers voiced their “confidence in the capabilities of China in overcoming the ordeal and its success for taking all measures that boost the international efforts in standing against the virus.”

Addressing the 53rd session of the Arab health minister council, Chinese Ambassador to Cairo Liao Liqiang urged the AL to “continue its support to China” based on traditional and strategic partnership.

While attributing much attention for the prevention and control of the virus, “China is also working on implementing comprehensive plans for promotion of its economy and social development,” the ambassador said.

He added China is working and communicating closely with the World Health Organization and the concerned countries via sharing its experience in preventing and controlling the spreading of the virus.

“China will fight side by side with the Arab countries as a responsible big country,” Liao added.

He pointed out China will cooperate with the Arab countries in sharing the information and the research results about the virus, adding the two sides could turn the crisis into an opportunity to bolster and deepen mutual cooperation in various fields.