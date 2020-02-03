Roundup: Bergwijn debut goal helps Spurs sink City

By sportswriter Michael Butterworth

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Steven Bergwijn scored on his debut to help Tottenham Hotspur see off Manchester City 2-0, while Liverpool stretched their lead to 18 points in the Premier League this weekend.

Bergwijn arrived at Spurs from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday in a deal worth 30 million euros, and the winger immediately endeared himself to his new fans with a superb volley to open the scoring against City.

Son Heung-min made sure of the points with a deflected effort to see Spurs move up to fifth in the table, while City stay second.

Runaway leaders Liverpool took advantage of City’s defeat to stretch their lead at the top of the table to 18 points following a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Southampton, who fall to 11th.

Though the visitors created several chances in a goalless first half, their lack of a clinical edge counted against them when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opening the scoring for Liverpool at the start of the second period.

Captain Jordan Henderson soon added a second, with Mo Salah scoring a late double to put some gloss on the scoreline as the Reds continue their relentless march towards the Premier League title.

In Saturday’s early kick-off, Leicester City and Chelsea played out an entertaining 2-2 draw that sees both sides remain third and fourth in the table respectively.

A header from Antonio Rudiger saw Chelsea take the lead early in the second half, before strikes from Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell saw Leicester assume the initiative.

However, defender Rudiger then popped up with his second headed goal of the match, ensuring both sides left the King Power stadium with a share of the spoils.

Struggling West Ham drop to 18th after letting a two-goal lead slip in a 3-3 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, who remain 15th.

Goals from Issa Diop and Robert Snodgrass saw the Hammers go into the break with a 2-0 lead, and though Angelo Ogbonna’s own goal reduced the arrears, Snodgrass’s second just before the hour mark seemed to have put West Ham on track for victory.

But the home side reckoned without Brighton’s late comeback, with Pascal Gross and Glenn Murray scoring within a five minute spell to snatch a valuable point for the Seagulls.

19th placed Watford were another struggling side to blow a two-goal lead on Saturday, going down 3-2 at home to Everton, who climbed to ninth.

Nigel Pearson’s side started brightly and led 2-0 thanks to goals from Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra.

However, some slack defending saw the Hornets concede two goals in first-half added time, with Everton defender Yerry Mina the scorer on both occasions.

The Toffees then coped with the dismissal of Fabian Delph for two yellow cards to score a breakaway winner in the final minute through Theo Walcott.

Bournemouth climbed out of the relegation zone to 16th after a hard-fought 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Aston Villa, who drop to 17th.

Goals from Phillip Billing and Nathan Ake saw the Cherries take a 2-0 lead into the break, though their task was made harder by the dismissal of Jefferson Lerma early in the second half after the Colombian saw two yellow cards.

New Villa signing Mbwana Samatta scored on his debut to help set up a tense finish, but the Birmingham side couldn’t find an equalizing goal.

Sheffield United’s excellent season continued with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace that saw the Blades move up to 5th in the table.

Palace keeper Vicente Guaita was left red-faced as he dropped Oliver Norwood’s inswinging corner into his own net for the game’s only goal.

The hosts had the lion’s share of possession but failed to truly test Blades keeper Dean Henderson, and their defeat sees them fall to 13th.

Bottom side Norwich City dominated at Newcastle United but couldn’t convert their chances into goals, with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate that nevertheless means the Magpies climb to 10th.

Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes was unable to inspire his new team to a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in another scoreless game. United fall to sixth in the table, while Wolves remain seventh.

Elsewhere, Jay Rodriguez came closest to scoring for Burnley at home to Arsenal, hitting the bar in the weekend’s third goalless draw. The Clarets thus drop to 14th, with Arsenal 12th.