Roundup: China, USA qualify for Tokyo 2020 women’s basketball with three wins

BELGRADE, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — After the final matchday of FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualification Tournament here on Sunday, China, Spain and South Korea, along with the United States, Serbia and Nigeria advance to the Tokyo 2020.

The last day was marked by the third consecutive victories of China and the United States, while Serbia and Spain got their second wins.

In Group B, China tamed South Korea 100-60, owing to points scored by Li Meng, Han Xu and Huang Sijing, as well as the defensive pressure and counterattacking.

European champion Spain overcame Britain 79-69.

In Group A, Serbia downed Mozambique 76-48, with Ana Dabovic showing good performance (12 points, 6 assists).

The United States struggled to catch up Nigeria’s surprising 14-point lead at halftime, and after a turnaround in final minutes, the world champion won by 76-71.

The top five players of Group B are: China’s Li Meng (MVP) and Han Xu, Spain’s Alba Torrens, South Korea’s Hyejin Park and Britain’s Temi Fagbenle.

The Group B tournament was moved from Foshan in China’s Guangdong province to the capital of Serbia due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

For the Tokyo Olympic Games, 16 women’s teams have been divided into four groups with the top three qualifying from each group after a round-robin competition.