Roundup: China’s top legislature starts standing committee session

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) — The Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, started its 28th session Monday in Beijing.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session’s first plenary meeting.

Lawmakers reviewed draft laws on rural vitalization promotion and food waste prevention, a draft revision to the Maritime Traffic Safety Law and a draft amendment to the Education Law.

In reports submitted to the session, the NPC Constitution and Law Committee said the four drafts are mature enough and suggested them be passed at the session.

The NPC Constitution and Law Committee also submitted to the session draft laws on data security, personal information protection, the Hainan free trade port, supervisors, and the protection of the status, rights and interests of military personnel.

The five drafts all returned to the legislature for a second reading.

Lawmakers deliberated for the first time a draft futures law, a draft land borders law, a draft amendment to measures for the election of military deputies to people’s congresses, and draft amendments to nine laws submitted in a package. The nine law amendments are expected to streamline administrative approval procedures.

The session also reviewed reports on fighting pollution and two judicial assistance treaties with Iran, among other bills. Enditem