Roundup: Chinese athletes miss podium at Aspen X-Games

by Peter Mertz

ASPEN, United States, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — China’s top two athletes finished in fourth place, while Japan swept the women’s snowboard big air competition en route to six overall medals and a dominant performance at the 23th annual X-Games.

“China needs to notch it up before they host the 2022 (winter) Olympics,” spectator Martin Zakrzewski told Xinhua on Sunday.

Zakrzewski, 30, came 3,200 kilometers from the east coast state of New Jersey to watch the games – one of an estimated 111,500 to attend, according to X-Games officials.

But, Chinese competitors weren’t the only athletes stumbling during the four-day event, that ended Sunday night, where 21 countries and regions competed for 59 medals.

American dominance in the men’s and women’s halfpipe competitions also ended. No U.S. athlete reached the podium in these events for the first time in X-Games history.

Drama unfolded around the coveted women’s snowboard halfpipe competition, where five-time gold medalist American Chloe Kim stepped aside to focus on her studies at Princeton University, opening the door for international take-over of the high-profile event.

On her final run, Spain’s Queralt Castellet nailed some perfect jumps to edge Japan’s Kurumi Imai for the gold medal. The American favorite, Maddie Maestro, tried the same, difficult backflip move four times – the “double crippler” – but never landed it, and finished a disappointing eighth.

Meanwhile, Chinese snowboarding veteran Cai Xuetong had a great opportunity for her best finish – and China’s highest finish in X-Games history – but missed the medals by an eyelash.

Sitting in fourth place, Cai went for break on her last run of the night, launching her first trick, “a front side 900,” the announcer shouted.

But seconds later, after her body had zoomed 15 into the air, high above the walls of ice and the spectators, Cai’s acceleration was barely too much, causing her to slam into the bottom of the wall and somersault onto the icy floor of the half pipe.

“Xuetong came down very hard,” the American announcer said, sadly, as the crowd murmured, although the three-time X-Games medalist jumped back to her feet and finished her run anyway.

“Good to see her pop back up and finish down the pipe,” he added, after the harrowing fall.

At the bottom, her teammate, last-minute entry Wu Shaotong, 21, looked visibly upset as she watched her team leader hit with such force, and China’s medal chances evaporate.

“I didn’t follow my plan, I was not in good shape,” Cai told the media seconds later after returning, while holding her back in pain.

Cai, 26, performing in the seventh X-Games, served as a big sister to China’s three other women athletes.

The top finisher of these was Zhang Kexin who took fourth, narrowly missing the podium in the women’s ski superpipe final. Only 17, it was the Harbin native’s first X-Games.

“I am honored to be invited and very excited to be here,” she told Xinhua. “Being exposed to competitions like this can only make me a better performer in the future,” said Zhang.

The American announcers gasped at Zhang’s “great amplitude,” to describe the height of her jumps, as she narrowly missed the podium behind Canadian Cassie Sharp and 17-year-old Estonian phenom Kelly Sildaru, who took home two gold medals in the 2020 games.

Zhang’s 16-year-old ski superpipe teammate, Li Fenghui, also from Harbin, was excited to try the new, open format that was showcased at the 2020 games.

“It encourages the riders to try new, exciting tricks,” she told Xinhua. “It is very different than before,” she said.

In the past, competitors were given only three runs to show their routines, but this year, competition officials set the clock to run for 45 minutes, and allowed each competitor as many runs as they could perform in that time frame, in the hope of maximizing effort and performance.

“I love the new format, it’s very exciting,” Li said. “I am very fortunate to be able to compete so I can become more familiar with the new system,” she said.

“We have many good Chinese skiers in China who can do halfpipe, and I hope the X-Games organization can invite many Chinese to compete in the future,” Li said.