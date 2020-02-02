Roundup: Consumer optimism returning in Germany at start of 2020

BERLIN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Consumer sentiment in Germany showed “signs of recovery” with slightly increased optimism at the start of the year, according to the monthly consumer climate study published by GfK, Germany’s largest market research institute, on Wednesday.

Based on around 2,000 interviews conducted on behalf of the European Commission, GfK forecasted a slight increase by 0.2 to 9.9 points for February compared to the previous month.

German consumers’ propensity had benefited from increasing economic as well as income optimism and reached a 12-months high, according to GfK.

Saving as an alternative to consumption was “still not an attractive option,” GfK noted. An increasing number of banks were demanding negative interest rates, “which should give additional impetus to the mood for consumption.”

“Initial agreements in the trade dispute between the United States and China will also ease the situation in Germany,” said Rolf Buerkl, GfK consumer expert. As an export nation, Germany would rely on “free and unrestricted exchange of goods.”

Following a setback in the previous month, the economic outlook stabilized in January, but the indicator was still more than 12 points below the level of the previous year. According to GfK, there were increasing signs that there would be no recession in Germany.

The growth rate of Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year would be “moderate” at around 1 percent. In 2019, Germany’s economy had grown by 0.6 percent, the Federal Statistical Office recently announced.

With the prospect of a more stable economic outlook, the indicator for German consumers’ income expectations had “almost completely recovered” from its losses in the previous month with an increase of 9.6 points, GfK noted.

The income indicator also continued to benefit from the “extremely good employment situation” in Germany, but its momentum had “noticeably weakened recently,” GfK noted.

For example, the German automotive industry and its suppliers were facing difficult times due to the switchover to electric mobility. This development would involve adjustments for employees, GfK stated

For the year 2020, GfK forecasted a real growth of private consumer spending of one percent in Germany.

“The positive start for the consumer climate in 2020 confirms our assessment that private consumption will continue to be an important pillar of the German economy this year,” stressed Buerkl.