Roundup: COVID-19 cases in Italy jump to over 2,700

ROME, March 4 (Xinhua) — A total of 2,706 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy since the epidemic first broke out, up from 2,263 cases on Tuesday evening, the Civil Protection Department said Wednesday.

In addition, there have been 107 deaths, up from 79 fatalities communicated Tuesday, while another 276 patients have recovered, up from 160 recoveries a day before, said Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli.

“There are 1,346 patients hospitalized with symptoms, 295 are in intensive care, while 1,065 are in isolation at their homes,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

According to a Civil Protection Department breakdown, the majority of infections (1,497) and deaths (73) occurred in the northern Lombardy region, where the epidemic first broke out on Feb. 21.

The northern Emilia-Romagna region was next in the official tally with 516 cases and 22 deaths, followed by Veneto at 345 cases and six deceased, according to the Civil Protection Department breakdown.

Also on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Minister of Education Lucia Azzolina announced in a joint televised press conference that all schools and universities across Italy will be shut down until March 15.

“Given that the epidemiological situation is changing rapidly, we have decided, as a precautionary measure, to suspend educational activities …beginning tomorrow until March 15,” said Azzolina.

“This is because our national health system… risks becoming overloaded,” Conte explained.

Palazzo Chigi, the official residence of the prime minister of Italy, announced on the same day that public guided tours of the palace are suspended starting March 4 until further notice.