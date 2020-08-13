Roundup: Czech PM “not seeing any major threat” in reply to Pompeo’s anti-China rhetoric

PRAGUE, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday that the Czech Republic is a sovereign country, and he does not see any major threat here.

He made the remarks after visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed at a joint press briefing here that the United States, a country with a poor track record of respecting other nations’ sovereignty, stood “prepared to support” the Czech people if the latter were bullied by others.

During his visit, Pompeo repeated his anti-China agenda while talking about cooperation with the Czech Republic on 5G security and nuclear power plant construction. He claimed that using technologies from China and Russia would pose a “danger” to the sovereignty and security of the Czech Republic.

Calling the Czech Republic “a leader in Europe” on 5G and cybersecurity, Babis said that his country is “a sovereign country and I do not see any major threat here.”

On the relations with China, despite Pompeo’s botched attempt to sow discord, Babis said that the Czech Republic “seeks lines with the European Union and there’s no fundamental problem here.”

Pompeo’s groundless claims about China have aroused strong condemnation from the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic.

Calling Pompeo’s rhetoric as “full of ideological bias and Cold War ideas,” the embassy said Pompeo is attacking China without any substantiation.

Quoting a Czech proverb that says “people are often caught in their own trap,” the embassy urged Pompeo to stop spreading political viruses and false information, interfering in China’s internal affairs, and subverting the unity and cooperation of the international community. Enditem