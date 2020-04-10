Roundup: Decision to control agro-product prices raises fears among farmers in Lebanon

by Dana Halawi

BEIRUT, April 8 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister Abbas Mortada launched on Wednesday an unprecedented initiative to reduce the prices of vegetables and fruits in Lebanon.

Mortada said that the ministry will control the prices of agricultural products and it will issue a list of prices on the ministry’s website every Wednesday.

“The profits on products must not surpass 20 percent,” the minister said.

The minister’s decision satisfied the consumers who have been complaining about a remarkable increase in the prices of vegetables and fruits.

However, the decision raised fears among farmers, whose sector is also facing economic difficulties.

They believed that the initiative may affect them since merchants will try to cut the prices offered to farmers in an attempt to make higher profits.

“If the government will implement such a decision, it should compensate us … to make up for our losses given the elevated prices of materials used in our sector and the bad weather,” Anwar Fakhri, head of farmers’ association in Bcharreh, told Xinhua.

Antoine Howayek, president of the farmers’ association, explained that cash shortage is among the most serious issues faced by farmers which led to an increase in the prices of agriculture products.

He said that some farmers were forced to temporarily close their farms since they cannot buy fertilizers due to banks’ restrictions on cash withdrawals, which led to a shortage in the supply of agriculture products.

“Prices will eventually go down when farmers … open their farms again and supply the market with the needed volume of products,” he said.

Likewise, President of the Beqaa Farmers Association Ibrahim Tarshishi told Xinhua that farmers cannot withdraw their money or transfer any cash to foreign countries to buy pesticides and equipment due to banks’ restrictions while banks no longer offer loans to farmers to enable them to maintain their operations.

“This is why they increase their prices,” Tarshishi said.

The minister Mortada said he is aware of the difficulties facing the sector, vowing to help farmers reduce the costs of production and maximize the profits.

The minister also encouraged the Lebanese to buy more local agriculture products instead of expensive imported products.