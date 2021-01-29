Roundup: First cases of South Africa coronavirus variant detected in U.S

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The first U.S. cases of a coronavirus variant that recently emerged in South Africa have been confirmed in South Carolina, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said on Thursday.

The department said that “there is no known travel history and no connection between these two cases.”

Both cases are adults, with one from the Lowcountry and the other from the Pee Dee region, according to the department.

“Experts agree that existing vaccines work to protect us from this variant, even if we don’t know precisely how effective they are. At this time, there’s no evidence to suggest that the B.1.351 variant causes more severe illness,” said a statement of the department.

The B.1.351 variant has been identified in more than 30 countries, but these are the first cases of this variant identified in the United States.

“The arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over,” said DHEC Interim Public Health Director Brannon Traxler.

Earlier this week, the first U.S. case of a coronavirus variant discovered in Brazil was confirmed in Minnesota. The case was identified in a Minnesota resident who had recently traveled to Brazil.

Another strain, first discovered in Britain, has been detected in more than 20 U.S. states, according to data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 315 infected cases have been reported across the country as of Wednesday.

The United States has recorded more than 25.68 million COVID-19 cases with over 431,100 related deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University. Enditem