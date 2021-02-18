Roundup: Gaza receives 1st batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine; Kuwait’s total tally surpasses 180,000

CAIRO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — The Gaza Strip on Wednesday received the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s total number of COVID-19 infections surpassed 180,000 with more than 1,000 new cases.

The Hamas-run health ministry in the besieged Gaza Strip announced that first shipment contains 2,000 doses of vaccines and will be enough for the vaccination of 1,000 people.

Israel on Monday refused to allow the coronavirus vaccines into the Gaza Strip, causing the Palestinian government to appeal for an international intervention into the issue, before Israel lifted the ban on Wednesday.

Kuwait reported on Wednesday 1,017 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 180,505.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced five more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,019, while its tally of recoveries rose by 819 to 168,420.

In Iran, 8,042 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, making for an overall count of 1,542,076 infections in the country so far.

The death toll in Iran rose to 59,184 as 67 new deaths related to the coronavirus were registered.

Turkey reported 7,325 new COVID-19 cases, including 649 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,609,359, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 86 to 27,738, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,496,833.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 3,575 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily record in 2021, bringing the total nationwide infections to 653,557.

It also reported 12 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,204, while 1,236 cases recovered during the day, bringing the total recoveries to 611,036.

Iraqi Minister of Health Hassan al-Tamimi said in a press release that there would be a sharp increase in infections with the new strain of coronavirus characterized by faster transmission.

Israel reported 4,206 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 738,209.

The death toll in Israel reached 5,470 after 35 new fatalities were added, while the total recoveries rose by 7,289 to 680,810.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 4.11 million, or 44.2 percent of the total population.

Lebanon registered 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 346,063.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 60 to 4,152.

About 500,000 people have so far registered for coronavirus vaccination in Lebanon, a number the Health Ministry expects to further increase in the coming days.

Oman announced 277 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 138,206.

Meanwhile, 209 people recovered during the past 24 hours in Oman, taking the overall recoveries to 129,752, while five persons reportedly died, pushing the tally up to 1,549.

In Qatar, 453 new COVID-19 infections were announced, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 158,591.

The total fatalities in Qatar stood at 256, while 128 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 148,766.

In Morocco, the COVID-19 tally rose by 476 to 479,071. The death toll hit 8,504 as 13 patients died in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 460,628, while 284 people are in intensive care units. Enditem