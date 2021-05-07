Roundup: Guizhou claims 3rd straight win in China League One

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) — Ma Canjie’s winning goal helped Guizhou FC beat Wuhan Three Towns 1-0 in the third round of the 2021 China League One on Thursday night.

In a match between two of the league’s unbeaten clubs, it had initially been Wuhan’s defending that was most productive. Guizhou was in front by the second minute when Wuhan appeared sluggish losing the ball around the halfway line, and Ma tucked the ball into the net.

As the most defense-minded side, Guizhou did well and got another clean sheet to extend their winning streak to three games.

In a goalless draw with Sichuan Jiuniu, Zibo Cuju made an eye-catching substitution at the stoppage time, allowing their investor He Shihua to make his debut, who had already been in squad against Xinjiang in the second round.

In the game against Liaoning Shenyang Urban, it took Suzhou Dongwu 64 minutes to see their textbook team effort pay off, with midfielder Shi Zhe heading the goal from Li Haowen’s cross to help Suzhou seal a 1-0 win.

In other matches on Thursday, Nanjing City edged Jiangxi 1-0, Chengdu Rongcheng scored a late equalizer to draw with Kunshan 1-1, Heilongjiang Ice City smashed Beijing Institute of Technology 4-0, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic cruised past Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard 4-1, Zhejiang Professional beat Meizhou Hakka 1-0, and Nantong Zhiyun held off Beijing BSU 2-1.

The next round will kick off on Sunday when Zhejiang plays Shaanxi. Enditem