Roundup: Hebei China Fortune beat Wuhan Zall, Chongqing take season’s first win at Chinese Super League

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Hebei China Fortune trashed Wuhan Zall 3-1 in the sixth round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Friday, while Chongqing Dangdai Lifan took their season’s first win by defeating Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 1-0.

The four clubs which competed on Friday rank closely on the table of the CSL Suzhou division. Although downed by Hebei China Fortune, Zall remain on the third position, while the China Fortune side take over Shijiazhuang’s former position, ranking fourth.

Both Hebei China Fortune and Wuhan Zall started the game aggressively, but it was Hebei who broke the deadlock first in the 25th minute.

Sierra Leone striker Buya Turay stole the ball from Yin Hongbo and slotted home. Wuhan pulled one goal back in the 40th minute as Li Hang converted a spot kick. However, three minutes later, Yin scored another goal for Hebei.

Hebei extended the lead in the second half, as Marcao dribbled past the defense in the penalty area and gifted Hebei a left-footed shot.

In the other match on Friday, Marcelo Cirino’s winning goal helped the Chongqing Dangdai Lifan clinch the first victory of the season with a 1-0 win over Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

The first half didn’t see real chances. Both sides tried several long-drives but brought little threat to the keepers.

The only goal came after Ever Bright’s disastrous defense in the 69th minute. Shijiazhuang’s defender Yang Yun was able to clear the soccer out of the box but failed, giving Cirino a chance to send the ball home with a powerful volley. Enditem