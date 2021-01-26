Roundup: India celebrates Republic Day amid tight security, COVID-19

by Peerzada Arshad Hamid

NEW DELHI, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The Indian government on Tuesday celebrated the country’s 72nd Republic Day amid tight and adequate security measures and COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

The main event was organized at Rajpath in New Delhi, the national capital, where India’s military might and cultural diversity was displayed.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind unfurled the Indian national flag, following which national anthem was played. In accordance with the tradition, a booming 21-gun salute was also presented to mark the beginning of the parade.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the Republic Day parade was shortened. Apart from a reduced list of events, the annual parade saw a shorter route, fewer spectators, participation of no children under 15 years of age, and fewer soldiers in the army and navy contingents.

There was also no chief guest on this year’s Republic Day. The Indian government had invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the Republic Day event as chief guest. However, Johnson cancelled his visit to India due to the COVID-19 situation in his country.

New Delhi used to invite a foreign leader to attend the event as chief guest. The absence was the first of its kind in 55 years, a media report said.

During the celebration, India’s military might and cultural diversity, besides its social and economic progress were on display.

Kovind took the salute of the parade and flypast.

The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet was a major attraction in this year’s event.

Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in September last year. A total of 38 air force aircraft participated in the flypast this year.

Local media reports said only a fourth of the usual number of spectators were allowed at Rajpath as the government followed strict social distancing protocols.

“Not more than 25,000 spectators were allowed at Rajpath this year, compared to over 100,000 people who usually turn up for the parade,” a newspaper report said. “The size of the marching contingents from the armed forces and the paramilitary were also smaller.”

The shortened route of the parade ended at the National Stadium instead of the Red Fort. The contingents only marched a distance of 3.5 km instead of the usual 8.5 km.

According to officials, adequate security measures were put in place including the deployment of huge contingents of police and paramilitary troops in Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet people on Republic Day.

“Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day,” Modi wrote. Enditem